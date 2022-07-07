Smriti Irani takes charge of Ministry of Minority Affairs

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union minister Smriti Irani on Thursday took charge of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, a day after Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi resigned from the Cabinet.

Naqvi, who held the portfolio of Minority Affairs, extended his wishes to Irani on taking the additional charge of the ministry.

"Your energetic & dynamic leadership will further strengthen PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's commitment to 'Development with Dignity' of all sections," Naqvi said in a tweet and posted pictures with Irani taking charge at the ministry.

Best wishes to Union Minister for Women & Child Development Smt @smritiirani Ji on taking additional charge of Minority Affairs Ministry.Your energetic & dynamic leadership will further strengthen PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s commitment to “Development with Dignity” of all sections pic.twitter.com/Zmii8qzp9l — Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (@naqvimukhtar) July 7, 2022

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday accepted the resignation of Naqvi, who Rajya Sabha term ends on Thursday.

Irani was assigned the charge of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, in addition to her existing portfolio of Minister for Women and Child Development.

She had thanked Modi and said that she will fulfil the given responsibility with full devotion and will continue with her resolve to serve the country through the welfare of minorities.