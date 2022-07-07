STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three TMC workers shot dead in West Bengal's Canning

The incident took place around 9 am when Swapan Majhi (35), the panchayat member, and two others were going to a local party office to attend a meeting.

Published: 07th July 2022 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Three Trinamool Congress workers, including a member of a local gram panchayat, was shot dead in Canning, South 24 Parganas on Thursday morning. The assailants hacked the three victims with sharp weapons after shooting at them.

The incident took place around 9 am when Swapan Majhi (35), the panchayat member, and two others were going to a local party office to attend a meeting to discuss the preparations for attending the July 21 rally, an annual event that the TMC organises every year where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee makes an address.

Police said the three persons were riding a motorbike when they were waylaid by the assailants on the road which remains busy in the morning.

"They first shot Majhi. On seeing him being shot, the two others started running away but the attackers shot them from behind. All three victims were hacked after being shot,’’ said a police officer.

The police are yet to ascertain the motive behind the deadly attack.  

