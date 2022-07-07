STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Top Vivo executives may have fled India amid ED's money laundering probe

Sources said that Zhengshen and Zhang may have fled the country via the Nepal route amid fears that they may be arrested. Vivo did not comment on the development.

Published: 07th July 2022 01:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 01:01 AM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

Logo of Enforcement Directorate used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Chinese smartphone company Vivo's top executives, Directors Zhengshen Ou and Zhang Jie, likely fled India on Wednesday after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at its offices in connection with a prevention of money laundering case.

Sources said that Zhengshen and Zhang may have fled the country via the Nepal route amid fears that they may be arrested. Vivo did not comment on the development.

The raids were conducted at nearly 44 locations in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and in southern states, on Tuesday in connection with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

Sources said the office of Vivo and the premises of a few other Chinese firms were raided. The CBI has also been probing the case and lodged a separate first information report.

In a statement to IANS, Vivo had said that it is cooperating with the authorities to provide them with all required information. "As a responsible corporate, we are committed to be fully compliant with laws," a company spokesperson said.

In April, the ED seized Rs 5,551.27 crore of Xiaomi Technology India Private Ltd lying in the bank accounts under the provisions of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) connection with the illegal outward remittances made by the company.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IT Raids Vivo Raid
India Matters
Uddhav Thackeray. (File | PTI)
Uddhav may face fresh mutiny, this time from Sena’s Lok Sabha MPs
Culture Minister Saji Cherian (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian quits over anti-Constitution remarks
Indian air force logo (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
IAF receives 7.5 lakh applications under Agnipath scheme; highest in any recruitment cycle
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder; to cost Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp