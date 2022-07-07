Wedding bells again for Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

HARPREET BAJWA By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (48) is all set to enter matrimony in a simple ceremony with Dr Gurpreet Kaur here on Thursday.

This will be Mann’s second marriage. Gurpreet (32) completed her MBBS from Maharishi Markandeshwar University at Mullana in Haryana in 2018.

Dr Gurpreet Kaur

She hails from Pehowa in Kurukshetra district but now lives at Rajpura in Punjab. Gurpreet is the youngest of three sisters.

Her other siblings are settled in the US and Australia, while her uncle (father’s younger brother) is an AAP leader.

Sources said both families knew each other for quite some time. Mann and Gurpreet have been interacting for more than a year now.

Gurpreet is a friend of Mann’s sister Manpreet Kaur. It was Mann’s mother Harpal Kaur who chose her to be her daughter-in-law.

In 2015, Mann divorced his first wife Inderpreet Kaur. She now lives in the US along with their two children Dilshan and Seerat.

Both children attended the swearing-in ceremony of Mann at Khatkar Kalan in March this year.

Around 80 people are expected for the event, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

An Anand Karaj (Sikh marriage ceremony) is likely to be held at the CM’s official residence or at a gurdwara.