Amarnath Cloudburst: Yatra suspended till further notice

"Looking at the hazard level, Yatra has been halted temporarily due to the area being inundated. If weather remains normal & makeshift arrangements are made, then yatra can be resumed," said PRO Vivek

Published: 08th July 2022 10:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 10:36 PM   |  A+A-

Rescue operations underway after the couldburst during the Amarnath Yatra. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As the situation in Amarnath yatra became critical after a cloudburst struck the area near the holy shrine with at least 10 dead, the pilgrimage's suspended till the situation returns to normal, informed the officials on Friday.

"Situation is under control, rains are still going on. Looking at the hazard level, the Amarnath Yatra has been halted temporarily due to the area being inundated. If the weather remains normal and makeshift arrangements are made, then the yatra can be resumed tomorrow," said ITBP spokesperson PRO Vivek Kumar Pandey.

After a cloudburst incident was reported near the holy cave area of Amarnath which reportedly claimed ten lives till now, Union Home minister Amit Shah took note of the situation and said saving the lives of people was on priority.

The home minister also had a word with the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha and said the rescue was underway.

"I have spoken with Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha pertaining to flash floods triggered by a cloudburst at Amarnath Cave. NDRF, SDRF, BSF & local admin are doing the rescue work. Our priority is to save the lives of people," tweeted Shah.

Informing about the incident ITBP PRO Vivek Kumar Pandey said "the Amarnath Yatra has been suspended till the situation turned normal. Likely to be resume by tomorrow."

The Disaster Management Authority of Jammu and Kashmir reported at least 10 casualties.

A cloudburst incident took place at the holy cave area of Amarnath on Friday which resulted in a heavy discharge of water in the 'Nallah', adjoining the holy cave.

According to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officials, the cloud burst occurred at the lower holy cave (Amarnath) at around 5.30 PM and the rescue teams rushed to the spot.

Earlier, IGP Kashmir informed that as many as two people have died so far.

"Some langars and tents have come under cloud burst/flash floods at Holy Cave, two deaths reported. Rescue operation by Police, NDRF & SFs in progress. Injured being airlifted for treatment. Situation under control," said IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

A senior ITBP official said that water came from above and sides of the cave after it rained heavily at the upper reaches. The rain has stopped for now.

A team of Central Armes Police Force and the Indian Army acted swiftly and carried out the evacuation operation, which is currently underway.

The official has informed that the flow of water in the Nallah turned normal after the rain stopped. "Some casualties feared. No clarity as of now. Rescue teams are on the job," the official said. More details are awaited.

Comments

