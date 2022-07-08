STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bollywood actor and Congress leader Raj Babbar gets two-year jail for assaulting polling officer

Later, he was granted bail to provide him an opportunity for filing an appeal against the verdict.

Published: 08th July 2022 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

Actor-turned-Congress leader Raj Babbar

Actor-turned-Congress leader Raj Babbar (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A court here awarded two-year imprisonment to Bollywood actor and Congress leader Raj Babbar for assaulting a polling officer.

Later, he was granted bail to provide him an opportunity for filing an appeal against the verdict.

Babbar was convicted for voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from performing his duty and three other offences.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 6,500 on him.

The court sentenced separately for the offences under Sections 143, 323, 332 and 353 of the IPC.

The court said all sentences will run concurrently.

It clarified that if Babbar did not deposit the fine, he would have to undergo 15 days more imprisonment.

The FIR against Babbar was lodged during an election in May 1996.

At that time, Babbar was contesting from the Samajwadi Party as a Lok Sabha candidate for the Lucknow seat.

It was stated in the FIR that Babbar barged into a polling centre with his supporters, alleging rigging and assaulting a polling officer.

Police filed a charge sheet against him on September 23, 1996.

The court took cognizance of the offences and summoned Babbar on March 7, 2020 and framed charges against him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raj Babbar Congress
India Matters
Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha (Photo | PTI)
Elgar case: Gautam Navlakha, Sagar Gorkhe denied nod to use mosquito nets in jail
Actor-turned-Congress leader Raj Babbar (File photo | PTI)
Congress leader Raj Babbar gets two-year jail for assaulting polling officer
Cryptocurrency (Photo | PTI)
Another major crypto scam in Kerala, investors duped of around Rs 50 crore
India's Virat Kohli, left, stands with head coach Rahul Dravid during a training session. (Photo | AP)
With youngsters performing, pressure mounts on Kohli ahead of his T20 return 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp