BSF nabs four Pakistani fishermen, 10 boats in Gujarat's Kutch district

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: An ambush party of the Border Security Force (BSF) Bhuj caught four Pakistani fishermen while they were entering the Indian territory through a water channel of Harami Nalla near the Indo-Pak border in the Kutch district of Gujarat on Thursday. Ten fishing boats from the neighbouring country were also seized.

According to BSF officials, nothing suspicious was recovered from the fishing boats.

“A special ambush party of the BSF observed movement between border pillar number 1165 and 1166 while the fishermen were sneaking into the Indian territory,” a BSF spokesperson told the media.

The incident comes after three Pakistani fishermen with nine Pakistani boats were apprehended by BSF in June. The BSF challenged the Pakistani infiltrators as they tried to escape.

However, when they did not stop, the troops opened fire, and two fishermen sustained bullet injuries. A search operation was later conducted in the entire area.

In May, the BSF had seized nine Pakistan fishing boats near Harami Nala in Bhuj and caught three fishermen.

The authorities have barred Indian fishermen from entering the creek area, but Pakistani fishermen often enter the Indian side to catch fish. They flee to their side after spotting BSF patrol units.

The Harami Nala is a 22 km long marshy patch that is navigable most of the time.