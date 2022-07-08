STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bullet train project chief Satish Agnihotri sacked over graft charges

The services of NHSRCL Managing Director Satish Agnihotri who was in charge of the government’s prestigious bullet train project have been terminated, senior officials said on Thursday.

Suspended

By Express News Service

Rajendra Prasad, Director, Projects, National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has been handed over the charge for three months, the officials said.

Senior Railway officials said there were several allegations against Agnihotri, including misuse of official position and diverting funds in an unauthorised manner to a private company.

They said the decision to terminate the services of Agnihotri came following a June 2 Lokpal court order directing the CBI to probe charges of a “quid pro quo” deal allegedly struck by the former NHSRCL MD with a private company during his nine-year tenure as CMD of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL).

The Lokpal court has directed the CBI to “ascertain whether any offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, is made out” against Agnihotri and to submit the probe report to the Lokpal office within six months or before December 12, 2022.

“The competent authority has approved the termination of office of Satish Agnihotri. He has been directed to be relieved with immediate effect,” read the July 7 letter of the Railway Board, addressed to the company secretary of the NHSRCL.

NHSRCL is a joint venture of the Government of India and participating states for implementing high-speed rail projects.

