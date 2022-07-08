Chhattisgarh govt approves Electric Vehicle policy, extends benefits to buyers, companies

Ejaz Kaiser By

RAIPUR: In a significant decision, the Bhupesh Baghel cabinet approved the Chhattisgarh Electric Vehicle (EV) policy in 2022 to help boost EV adoption in the state.

The new policy focuses on turning the state into an EV manufacturing hub, open-up employment opportunities and to safeguard the environment.

The government has set a target of five years to have a minimum of 15 per cent of new registrations with the rapid adoption of Battery Electric Vehicles—individual use or commercial purpose as EVs till 2027.

“There is a pressing need to ensure a healthy environment for a sustainable future, reduce carbon footprint and minimise the rapidly increasing toxic gas emissions from vehicles. With the new policy, Chhattisgarh will become a manufacturing hub for EVs and its accessories and create unlimited employment scope for the youths”, said Bhupesh Baghel, the chief minister.

The new policy will extend immense benefits to the buyers and manufacturers of EVs besides to those engaged in the research and development. There will be exemptions given to the manufacturers.

Charging stations will be built in government and private buildings. The setting up of charging infrastructure will now be mandatory in the housing policy of the state. EVs besides becoming cost-effective will also have tax advantages, the policy elucidated.

There will be skill development training in the field of electric vehicles, the uptake of EV vehicles will be encouraged with increasing charging infrastructure and online portal elaborating key information on EVs.

To encourage people to buy electric vehicles, the state government has announced to reimburse 100% SGST and the registration fees on the sale of electric buses and electric goods carriages sold and registered during the policy period.

Chhattisgarh will create platforms and programmes for industry participation and explore possibilities to enter into MoU with Lithium Cell manufacturers or EV auto modules to start EV components and assemble them.

