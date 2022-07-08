STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chhattisgarh govt approves Electric Vehicle policy, extends benefits to buyers, companies

The new policy will extend immense benefits to the buyers and manufacturers of EVs besides to those engaged in the research and development. There will be exemptions given to the manufacturers.

Published: 08th July 2022 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation (Photo | AP)

Image used for representation (Photo | AP)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: In a significant decision, the Bhupesh Baghel cabinet approved the Chhattisgarh Electric Vehicle (EV) policy in 2022 to help boost EV adoption in the state.

The new policy focuses on turning the state into an EV manufacturing hub, open-up employment opportunities and to safeguard the environment.

The government has set a target of five years to have a minimum of 15 per cent of new registrations with the rapid adoption of Battery Electric Vehicles—individual use or commercial purpose as EVs till 2027.

“There is a pressing need to ensure a healthy environment for a sustainable future, reduce carbon footprint and minimise the rapidly increasing toxic gas emissions from vehicles. With the new policy, Chhattisgarh will become a manufacturing hub for EVs and its accessories and create unlimited employment scope for the youths”, said Bhupesh Baghel, the chief minister.

The new policy will extend immense benefits to the buyers and manufacturers of EVs besides to those engaged in the research and development. There will be exemptions given to the manufacturers.

Charging stations will be built in government and private buildings. The setting up of charging infrastructure will now be mandatory in the housing policy of the state. EVs besides becoming cost-effective will also have tax advantages, the policy elucidated.

There will be skill development training in the field of electric vehicles, the uptake of EV vehicles will be encouraged with increasing charging infrastructure and online portal elaborating key information on EVs.

To encourage people to buy electric vehicles, the state government has announced to reimburse 100% SGST and the registration fees on the sale of electric buses and electric goods carriages sold and registered during the policy period.

Chhattisgarh will create platforms and programmes for industry participation and explore possibilities to enter into MoU with Lithium Cell manufacturers or EV auto modules to start EV components and assemble them.

BOX:
Key provisions

  • Target to procure 4 lakh electric vehicles by 2026-27.
  • Waiver of the registration fee on the purchase of EV till 2027.
  • 100% SGST will be reimbursed
  • 100% road tax exemption on all EVs purchased during the first 2 years of this policy. Later 50% till 2027
  • Vehicles sold and registered with batteries will be eligible for 100% original incentive.
  • SGST reimbursement for the manufacture of EVs during the policy period.
  • State to offer a grant of 25 % of the cost of plant and machinery to boost EV manufacturing enterprise.
  • The state to allot 500-1000 acres of land to develop an EV park to attract manufacturers.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhupesh Baghel Chhattisgarh electric vehicle battery electric vehicles
India Matters
Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha (Photo | PTI)
Elgar case: Gautam Navlakha, Sagar Gorkhe denied nod to use mosquito nets in jail
Actor-turned-Congress leader Raj Babbar (File photo | PTI)
Congress leader Raj Babbar gets two-year jail for assaulting polling officer
Cryptocurrency (Photo | PTI)
Another major crypto scam in Kerala, investors duped of around Rs 50 crore
India's Virat Kohli, left, stands with head coach Rahul Dravid during a training session. (Photo | AP)
With youngsters performing, pressure mounts on Kohli ahead of his T20 return 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp