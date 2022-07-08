STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

ED conducts raid at various locations of CM Hemant Soren’s MLA associates

Initial reports indicated that the raids are being conducted in connection with the tender scams and illegal mining. 

Published: 08th July 2022 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Raids

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: In yet another blow to Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the Enforcement Directorate is conducting raids on at least 17 locations of his MLA representative Pankaj Mishra and his associates. According to initial information, the raids are being conducted in Ranchi, Sahebganj, Barhet and Rajmahal areas of
Jharkhand.

Local sources informed that at least a dozen of ED teams have been roped in to conduct raids, which started early morning when people did not even wake up. According to the information received so far, raids are being conducted at Dahu Yadav's Sahibganj residence, White House Hotel, Kanhaiya Khudania's Sahibganj residence, Sonu Singh's Rajmahal residence, Bhagwan Bhagat's Barharwa residence, Bhavesh Bhagat's Barharwa residence, Twinkle Bhagat's Mirzachowki residence, Patru Singh's Mirzachowki residence. Raids are also going on at Nimay Sheel's Barhait residence and Sanjay Bhagat's Sahibganj residence.

All of them are considered to be very close to Pankaj Mishra. Initial reports indicated that the raids are being conducted in connection with the tender scams and illegal mining.

It is also worth mentioning here that during the Pooja Singhal episode, the name of Pankaj Mishra appeared multiple times.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chief minister Hemant Soren Enforcement Directorate Raids Ranchi Sahebganj Jharkhand
India Matters
Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha (Photo | PTI)
Elgar case: Gautam Navlakha, Sagar Gorkhe denied nod to use mosquito nets in jail
Actor-turned-Congress leader Raj Babbar (File photo | PTI)
Congress leader Raj Babbar gets two-year jail for assaulting polling officer
Cryptocurrency (Photo | PTI)
Another major crypto scam in Kerala, investors duped of around Rs 50 crore
India's Virat Kohli, left, stands with head coach Rahul Dravid during a training session. (Photo | AP)
With youngsters performing, pressure mounts on Kohli ahead of his T20 return 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp