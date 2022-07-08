STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis to meet PM Modi: Sources

Published: 08th July 2022 11:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 11:47 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde talks with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: With the Maharashtra government yet to get its cabinet ministers, the sources on Friday said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow.

The duo also met Union Home minister Amit Shah tonight.

"Maharashtra CM and Deputy CM will also be meeting President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, BJP chief JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tomorrow morning," said sources.

Earlier, the newly elected speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Rahul Narwekar also called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.

The visit comes as the first tour for Shinde after taking charge of the office as the CM. With the buzz of Maharashtra cabinet being expanded in two phases doing rounds, the meeting is significant as reportedly the first announcements of the cabinet will be made before the presidential elections.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde formally took the charge of Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Thursday in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Shinde on Monday won the floor test in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on the last day of the two-day special session of the House. In the 288-member House, 164 MLAs voted for the motion of confidence, while 99 voted against it.

Three legislators abstained from voting, while Congress's Ashok Chavan and Vijay Wadettiwar were among those absent during the trust vote.

Shinde was sworn in as CM on June 30, a day after Uddhav Thackeray quit the post. BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the deputy CM.

Rahul Narvekar of the BJP was on Sunday elected Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly during the first day of its special session. 

