Free entry for tourists at Taj Mahal on 'Bakrid' for 3 hours

By PTI

AGRA: Entry for tourists at Taj Mahal will be free for three hours on the occasion of 'Bakrid' or Eid -al-Adha on July 10, an official said on Friday.

The entry will be free from 7 am to 10 am for offering namaz at the mosque premises of the historic monument.

Superintending Archaeologist at the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Agra circle Raj Kumar Patel said, "Entry fee at Taj Mahal for offering Namaz on 'Bakrid' will be free from 7 am to 10 am in the morning on Sunday. The booking offices at Taj Mahal shall also remain closed on the occasion."