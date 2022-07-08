STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India, 5 others face fall in fossil fuel revenues

The report spotlights heavy dependence on fossil fuel revenues in Brazil, Russia, India, Indonesia, China, and South Africa.

Published: 08th July 2022 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 07:44 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the global clean energy transition gathers pace, six emerging economies need to start adjusting their fiscal policies now to account for declining fossil fuel use-or risk a $278 billion gap in revenues by 2030, equivalent to the combined total government revenues of Indonesia and S. Africa in 2019, according to a new report by the International Institute for Sustainable Development. 

With the economic outlook for fossil fuels looking increasingly bleak, the BRIICS nations need to act now to de-carbonise and diversify their revenues or risk a revenue gap that could reverse progress on poverty eradication and economic development.

