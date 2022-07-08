STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jharkhand IAS officer arrested for sexually harassing an IIT student suspended

As per the FIR lodged by the victim at Mahila Police Station in Khunti, Ahmed harassed her sexually after plying her with drinks during the party early in the morning on July 2.

Published: 08th July 2022 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

Suspended

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: IAS officer Sayyed Riyaz Ahmed, who was posted as Sub-divisional Magistrate in Khunti and arrested for sexually harassing an IIT student pursuing her internship, has been suspended.

The IAS officer allegedly tried to kiss and molest the student at a party thrown by him at his residence.

As per the FIR lodged by the victim at Mahila Police Station in Khunti, Ahmed harassed her sexually after plying her with drinks during the party early in the morning on July 2.

An official communique from the Chief Minister's Office said CM Hemant Soren had directed that suspension orders be issued to the Khunti SDM.

"Chief Minister Hemant Soren has directed to suspend Syed Riyaz Ahmed, working as SDM in Khunti. The SDM was accused of sexual harassment," stated the  official communiqué from CMO.

According to police, the party had begun late in the night on Friday and continued till early morning on Saturday.

The incident allegedly took place on Friday morning when very few people remained at the party, the cops said.

The complainant is said to be a student of rural development at IIT Mandi and had come down to Khunti for a month to complete her internship.

TAGS
Sayyed Riyaz Ahmed IAS IIT
