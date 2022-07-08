STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

‘J&K sending message of love and peace’: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha

“I am confident that Jagadguru Ramanujacharya’s life and message, emphasising peace, love, truth and equality of all human beings will continue to inspire people,” he said.

Published: 08th July 2022 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR:   Jammu and Kashmir is now sending a message of peace, unity and harmony to the world, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said after Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled the ‘Statue of Peace’ of Swami Ramanujacharya in Srinagar via video conferencing on Thursday.  

“I am confident that Jagadguru Ramanujacharya’s life and message, emphasising peace, love, truth and equality of all human beings will continue to inspire people,” he said.

The statue commemorates the connection of Ramajunacharya with Kashmir, Sinha said.

“Efforts for establishing peace and progress of the society are not limited to any area, but it is a movement of the entire humanity. Jagadguru also travelled to Kashmir to fulfil this purpose,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Rishi Sunak, Nadhim Zahawi and Sajid Javid in list of top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Boris Johnson quits, Indian origin leader Rishi Sunak top contender to be next UK PM
Rebel Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Amid faction war with Uddhav, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes charge at Mantralaya
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair moves SC for bail, matter to be listed on Friday
Malayali exodus, migrants’ success and falling land value in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp