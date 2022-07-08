‘J&K sending message of love and peace’: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir is now sending a message of peace, unity and harmony to the world, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said after Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled the ‘Statue of Peace’ of Swami Ramanujacharya in Srinagar via video conferencing on Thursday.

“I am confident that Jagadguru Ramanujacharya’s life and message, emphasising peace, love, truth and equality of all human beings will continue to inspire people,” he said.

The statue commemorates the connection of Ramajunacharya with Kashmir, Sinha said.

“Efforts for establishing peace and progress of the society are not limited to any area, but it is a movement of the entire humanity. Jagadguru also travelled to Kashmir to fulfil this purpose,” he said.