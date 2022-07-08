Lalu Yadav with multiple fractures shifted to AIIMS Delhi for treatment; family mulls Singapore option

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The health condition of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is stable after he was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on Wednesday night, according to doctors at the hospital. The veteran leader, however, is under close observation.

Lalu Yadav was brought to AIIMS Delhi from a Patna hospital, where he got initial treatment for multiple fractures suffered due to a fall last Sunday. He has cracks on his collar bone, shoulder, fingers and one foot.

The 74-year-old was brought to Delhi from Patna in an air ambulance. He was accompanied by a team of doctors and his eldest daughter Misa Bharti.

According to AIIMS doctors, Lalu Yadav’s oxygen saturation was low and there was a fluid overload in his lungs, which is called pulmonary edema in medical parlance.

A team of senior nephrologists, cardiologist and ortho surgeons are taking care of the senior leader, who is also suffering from multiple ailments including renal and cardiac problems besides diabetes.

Earlier, speaking with the media, Tejashwi Yadav said Lalu Prasad suffered fractures in three places, including shoulder, after a fall at his house and complications increased as the body is "locked" and he is unable to move much.

The leader had taken ill on Monday and was admitted to a private hospital in Patna, less than 24 hours after he suffered the injuries.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday visited Lalu Prasad at the Patna hospital and enquired about his health.

Lalu Prasad's wife and former chief minister Rabri Devi, who reached Delhi Wednesday, said, "His (Lalu's) health is slightly better now."

In a message to RJD workers and Lalu Prasad's supporters, Rabri Devi said, "Don't worry, he is being treated and will recover. Everyone should pray for him that he recovers soon."

Speaking with reporters alongside his mother here, Tejashwi Yadav said, "We are bringing him to AIIMS Delhi as better treatment can be done here with the doctors well-versed with his medical history."

"He has a fracture in three places after the fall. Complications increased after the fall as the body got locked, he is unable to move much," the leader of opposition in the Bihar Assembly said.

Out on bail in fodder scam cases, Prasad had last month obtained permission from the Jharkhand High Court for travelling abroad, preferably Singapore, to get a kidney transplant.

On whether it would be possible to go to Singapore, Tejashwi Yadav said if in 2-4 weeks he can undertake international travel "we may take him to Singapore.

(With PTI Inputs)