STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nine killed after car falls into Dhela river in Uttarakhand; one rescued alive

While four bodies have been recovered, five are still trapped in the car, police said.

Published: 08th July 2022 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NAINITAL: Nine tourists from Punjab drowned on Friday morning as their car fell into the Dhela river in Uttarakhand's Ramnagar and was washed away by its strong current, police said.

The accident occurred at 5:45 am when the tourists, all residents of Patiala, were on their way back to Punjab.

While four bodies have been recovered, five are still trapped in the car, they said.

A 22-year-old woman identified as Nazia was rescued alive from the car.

She has been sent to the Ramnagar hospital.

The 10 tourists were residing at a resort in Dhela.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhela river accident
India Matters
Rishi Sunak, Nadhim Zahawi and Sajid Javid in list of top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Boris Johnson quits, Indian origin leader Rishi Sunak top contender to be next UK PM
Rebel Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Amid faction war with Uddhav, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes charge at Mantralaya
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair moves SC for bail, matter to be listed on Friday
Malayali exodus, migrants’ success and falling land value in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp