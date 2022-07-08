Ranchi Diary

Mukesh Ranjan By

RIMS gets genome sequencing machine

Jharkhand gets genome machine installed at RIMS Jharkhand got its next-generation sequencing type of whole-genome sequencing machine installed at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi on Wednesday. The machine installed at RIMS is of the same high-end type as installed at the Institute of Life Sciences (an autonomous institute of department of biotechnology, Government of India), Bhubaneswar. Apart from Covid-19, the high-end genome sequencing machines can also study the human microbiome and identify novel pathogens and prove to be helpful in detecting types and power of viruses.

CM Soren unveils solar policy for Jharkhand

Chief Minister Hemant Soren rolled out the Jharkhand state solar policy 2022 aiming at generating 4,000 MW of solar energy by 2026-27. Besides being much cheaper, the solar energy generated in the state will pave the way for transition towards clean energy as that will prove to be a substitute, to a large extent, for thermal and hydro power dependence, which is increasing every day. According to Soren, the solar energy generated locally would immensely help villagers living in such areas in the state where power supply through transmission lines always poses a problem due to their difficult geographical locations. The policy also aims to install rooftop solar system on both government and private buildings for generating 250 MW of clean energy.

First bamboo plant to be set up at Netarhat

State’s first bamboo-processing plant to be set up at Netarhat Jharkhand’s first ever bamboo-processing plant is being set up at Netarhat in Latehar and is likely to be operational in the next three months. A MoU has been signed with the North East Cane and Bamboo Development Council (NECBDC) last month for promoting bamboo production and processing. Officials claimed that the government’s decision of taking out bamboo from the list of forest produce will boost its cultivation and processing and that, in turn, will provide employment to the local tribal community.

