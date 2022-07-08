STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ranchi Diary

Chief Minister Hemant Soren rolled out the Jharkhand state solar policy 2022 aiming at generating 4,000 MW of solar energy by 2026-27.

Published: 08th July 2022 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RIMS gets genome sequencing machine 
Jharkhand gets genome machine installed at RIMS Jharkhand got its next-generation sequencing type of whole-genome sequencing machine installed at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi on Wednesday. The machine installed at RIMS is of the same high-end type as installed at the Institute of Life Sciences (an autonomous institute of department of biotechnology, Government of India), Bhubaneswar. Apart from Covid-19, the high-end genome sequencing machines can also study the human microbiome and identify novel pathogens and prove to be helpful in detecting types and power of viruses.

CM Soren unveils solar policy for Jharkhand 
Chief Minister Hemant Soren rolled out the Jharkhand state solar policy 2022 aiming at generating 4,000 MW of solar energy by 2026-27. Besides being much cheaper, the solar energy generated in the state will pave the way for transition towards clean energy as that will prove to be a substitute, to a large extent, for thermal and hydro power dependence, which is increasing every day. According to Soren, the solar energy generated locally would immensely help villagers living in such areas in the state where power supply through transmission lines always poses a problem due to their difficult geographical locations.  The policy also aims to install rooftop solar system on both government and private buildings for generating 250 MW of clean energy.

First bamboo plant to be set up at Netarhat
State’s first bamboo-processing plant to be set up at Netarhat Jharkhand’s first ever bamboo-processing plant is being set up at Netarhat in Latehar and is likely to be operational in the next three months. A MoU has been signed with the North East Cane and Bamboo Development Council (NECBDC) last month for promoting bamboo production and processing. Officials claimed that the government’s decision of taking out bamboo from the list of forest produce will boost its cultivation and processing and that, in turn, will provide employment to the local tribal community.

Mukesh Ranjan
Our correspondent in Jharkhand mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Rishi Sunak, Nadhim Zahawi and Sajid Javid in list of top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Boris Johnson quits, Indian origin leader Rishi Sunak top contender to be next UK PM
Rebel Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Amid faction war with Uddhav, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes charge at Mantralaya
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair moves SC for bail, matter to be listed on Friday
Malayali exodus, migrants’ success and falling land value in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp