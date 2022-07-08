STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sacrifice other animals, not cow on Bakrid, Assam MP Badruddin Ajmal urges Muslim community

“When our brothers in the country profess the Sanatan faith and are Hindus who worship the cow and consider it as their mother, why should we sacrifice the animal?” Ajmal said.

Published: 08th July 2022 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal

Assam MP and AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Assam MP Maulana Badruddin Ajmal reiterated his appeal to the Muslims in the state to not sacrifice cows during Eid-ul-Adha this week.

Talking to journalists on Thursday, he urged the Muslims to instead sacrifice other animals. “When our brothers in the country profess the Sanatan faith and are Hindus who worship the cow and consider it as their mother, why should we sacrifice the animal?” Ajmal said.

Ajmal heads the minority-based political party All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and is also the president of the Assam State Jamiat Ulama.

“I appeal to the Muslims in the state to not sacrifice the cow. There is no need for it. They can sacrifice other animals. Allah will accept their Qurbani,” Ajmal said.

The Congress found a link between the MP’s statement and his business interests.

“People in the country know Ajmal. He has more interest in business than in anything,” Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah said.

“He cannot sacrifice his agar business at any cost. So, he can make any statement to protect his business interests in the BJP raj,” Borah added.

Ajmal’s agar business is spread across India and the gulf countries.

Earlier, he had asked people to respect the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021. It bans the transport of cattle to and fro the state as well as within the state and the sale or offer of beef or beef products in any area predominantly inhabited by non-beef-eating communities.

Ajmal was also found praising Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in recent times. The observers say by making these “surprise” statements, he is trying to keep the BJP in a good humour.

There is a buzz in Assam that the AIUDF might vote in favour of the NDA’s Presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu. The party has 15 MLAs in the 126-member Assam House.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIUDF Maulana Badruddin Ajmal Eid-ul-Adha Bakrid
India Matters
Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha (Photo | PTI)
Elgar case: Gautam Navlakha, Sagar Gorkhe denied nod to use mosquito nets in jail
Actor-turned-Congress leader Raj Babbar (File photo | PTI)
Congress leader Raj Babbar gets two-year jail for assaulting polling officer
Cryptocurrency (Photo | PTI)
Another major crypto scam in Kerala, investors duped of around Rs 50 crore
India's Virat Kohli, left, stands with head coach Rahul Dravid during a training session. (Photo | AP)
With youngsters performing, pressure mounts on Kohli ahead of his T20 return 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp