Sacrifice other animals, not cow on Bakrid, Assam MP Badruddin Ajmal urges Muslim community

GUWAHATI: Assam MP Maulana Badruddin Ajmal reiterated his appeal to the Muslims in the state to not sacrifice cows during Eid-ul-Adha this week.

Talking to journalists on Thursday, he urged the Muslims to instead sacrifice other animals. “When our brothers in the country profess the Sanatan faith and are Hindus who worship the cow and consider it as their mother, why should we sacrifice the animal?” Ajmal said.

Ajmal heads the minority-based political party All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and is also the president of the Assam State Jamiat Ulama.

“I appeal to the Muslims in the state to not sacrifice the cow. There is no need for it. They can sacrifice other animals. Allah will accept their Qurbani,” Ajmal said.

The Congress found a link between the MP’s statement and his business interests.

“People in the country know Ajmal. He has more interest in business than in anything,” Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah said.

“He cannot sacrifice his agar business at any cost. So, he can make any statement to protect his business interests in the BJP raj,” Borah added.

Ajmal’s agar business is spread across India and the gulf countries.

Earlier, he had asked people to respect the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021. It bans the transport of cattle to and fro the state as well as within the state and the sale or offer of beef or beef products in any area predominantly inhabited by non-beef-eating communities.

Ajmal was also found praising Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in recent times. The observers say by making these “surprise” statements, he is trying to keep the BJP in a good humour.

There is a buzz in Assam that the AIUDF might vote in favour of the NDA’s Presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu. The party has 15 MLAs in the 126-member Assam House.