STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Samajwadi Party loses Leader of Opposition post in UP Legislative Council

Samajwadi Party leader Sanjay Lathar, who served as the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council before Yadav, said the leader of the second-largest party in the House gets the post.

Published: 08th July 2022 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party Flags

Samajwadi Party Flags (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Samajwadi Party has lost the post of the Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council after its strength dropped below the required 10 MLCs in the 100-member House.

On May 27, the Samajwadi Party, with its 11 members in the Legislative Council, was the largest opposition party, according to a statement by Principal Secretary Rajesh Singh.

Based on this, Lal Bihari Yadav was recognised as the Leader of the Opposition.

"On July 7, the number of Samajwadi Party members in the Council was reduced to nine, which is one less than the required number of 10 leaders for getting the status of the main opposition.

"Thus, Lal Bihari Yadav's recognition as Leader of Opposition is being ended by the chairman with immediate effect. He continues to remain the leader of the Samajwadi Party in the Council," reads the statement issued on Thursday.

Reacting to the development, Samajwadi Party leader Sanjay Lathar, who served as the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council before Yadav, said the leader of the second-largest party in the House gets the post.

"Because the Samajwadi Party is the second-largest party in the legislative council, its leader must be recognised as the Leader of Opposition. We will go to court against this," he told PTI Through such acts, the ruling BJP is "murdering democracy", Lathar alleged.

The terms of 12 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council ended on Wednesday.

These include Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Minister Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh, but both of them have returned to the House after their victory in the recently held Legislative Council elections.

Apart from this, the term of six members of the Samajwadi Party, three of the Bahujan Samaj Party and the lone member of the Congress ended on Wednesday.

Currently, the BJP has 72 members in the Upper House of the Uttar Pradesh legislature while Samajwadi Party has nine.

The Congress has no member in the House.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samajwadi Party Lal Bihari Yadav Sanjay Lathar
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp