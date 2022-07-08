STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC to hear plea of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair on quashing FIR on Friday; 'threat to life' cited

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for Zubair, said his anticipatory bail was rejected by the Allahabad High Court and subsequently he was arrested.

Published: 08th July 2022 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

AltNews co-founder Muhammad Zubair being taken to the Patiala House Courts, following his arrest by special cell of Delhi Police. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will hear the bail plea of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in connection with a case registered against him in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly outraging religious feelings on Friday. A vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari said on Thursday the matter be listed on Friday subject to clearance from the Chief Justice of India.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for Zubair, said his anticipatory bail was rejected by the Allahabad High Court and subsequently he was arrested.

“There is a threat to his life as people out there are threatening him,” he said while urging the court to list the matter urgently.

An FIR was lodged against Zubair in Sitapur district of UP under IPC section 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) and section 67 of the IT Act on a complaint by Hindu Sher Sena Sitapur district president Bhagwan Sharan on June 1.

Zubair challenged the Allahabad HC’s refusal to quash an FIR registered against him for a tweet in which he allegedly called three Hindu religious leaders —Yati Narasinghanand Saraswati, Bajrang Muni and Anand Swaroop — ‘hate mongers’.

Zubair’s petition said it was a “new police strategy for registering FIRs in hate crime cases against the criminals as well as those monitoring and protesting hate crimes... This is done with the intention of stifling freedom of speech...”.

Meanwhile, a court in UP's Sitapur on Thursday granted the custody of Zubair to the state Police till July 14.

ALSO READ | 'Uninformed comments unhelpful', says India after Germany's remarks on arrest of Zubair

Zubair was brought here from Delhi's Tihar Jail on Thursday afternoon amid tight security.

The Delhi Police brought Zubair to Sitapur in connection with a case registered against him at the Khairabad police station for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through a tweet.

Earlier, he was brought on July 4 and the court had sent Zubair to a 14-day judicial custody.

Zubair was taken back to the Tihar Jail where he has been lodged after his arrest on June 27 in another case of hurting religious sentiments.

Zubair's advocate Mukul Mishra told mediapersons that while he was in custody under Section 295A of the IPC and Section 66 of the IT Act, Section 153A of the IPC was added by police today when hearing for his bail matter was held.

Later, police gave another application asking for remand claiming that the mobile phone he used for making the alleged tweet is still in Bengaluru, Mishra said.

Arguments on police remand were heard and his bail application rejected.

The court has granted the state police his custody from July 8 to 14, Mishra added.

Sources said Zubair may be taken to Bengaluru for recovery of the mobile and hard disk that were used to spread the alleged hate tweets.

(With PTI Inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohammed Zubair Alt News Supreme Court
India Matters
Rishi Sunak, Nadhim Zahawi and Sajid Javid in list of top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Boris Johnson quits, Indian origin leader Rishi Sunak top contender to be next UK PM
Rebel Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Amid faction war with Uddhav, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes charge at Mantralaya
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair moves SC for bail, matter to be listed on Friday
Malayali exodus, migrants’ success and falling land value in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp