Terrorist gunned down, jawan hurt as Army foils infiltration bid in Kashmir

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The soldiers of the Indian Army have foiled an infiltration attempt where a group of terrorists were trying to cross the Line of Control with Kupwara, Kashmir.

Sources told The New Indian Express, “Infiltration bid has been foiled on LOC in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara area of North Kashmir 1 terrorist killed and one Army jawan also injured.”

As per the sources, “there were three terrorists trying to infiltrate” and in the ensuing gunfight a soldier of the local Army unit got injured and “is in critical condition.”

There has been the input of increased infiltration attempts and the security forces, Indian Army, Central Armed Police forces and Jammu and Kashmir Police have raised their anti-infiltration and also counter-terror operations.

The forces in Jammu and Kashmir operate in a grid system for quick reaction and to cover maximum ground.

Amidst the information of the infiltration bid sources in the Army view this and a few previous attempts as part of a plan to push more terrorists into Kashmir as the snow has melted due to summer season.

As reported by this newspaper a few days back 120 militants eliminated in security operations in Kashmir till June 29 this year, 32 were foreign terrorists.” Only 55 terrorists were killed in the corresponding period in 2021 of which two were foreign terrorists