Total recall: Shinzo Abe’s Varanasi connection

The equation which Modi shared with Abe was well known.

Published: 08th July 2022

Prime Minister Modi and Shinzo Abe. (Photo | Reuters)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The sudden demise of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe after being shot at during a public programme on Friday has left the holy city of Varanasi in shock. 

The Japanese leader, who had visited Kashi along with PM Narendra Modi, was paid a silent tribute by the people of Varanasi at the Japanese temple in Sarnath. Even the Ganga Aarti of Friday has been dedicated to the departed soul who had a special connection with Varanasi and played a significant role in scripting the development story of Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of PM Modi.

The equation which Modi shared with Abe was well known. The Indian PM had taken his Japanese counterpart to Varanasi on December 12, 2015, for the first time when the dignitary was on a visit to India. The PMs of both the countries swear by Ganga Jal taking it in hand on Dashashwamedh Ghat to work for the welfare of humanity and the well-being of the world.

Abe’s affinity for Indian culture and heritage was well reflected when he along with PM Modi watched the Ganga Aarti for one hour by sitting along the Ganges. This visit of the then Japanese PM to India was acknowledged at the international level.

During that visit, Abe and Modi had together announced the state-of-art International Convention centre -- Rudraksha. The auditorium, the foundation of which was laid in 2018 by PM Modi, has been constructed as a symbol of Indo-Japanese ties blending the culture of the ancient city with the modernity of Japan.

In fact, Rudraksha was conceived in Kyoto, where PM Modi and his then Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe announced Kashi-Kyoto Partner City Agreement in August 2014. The agreement referred to culture, art, academics, heritage conservation and city modernization as potential areas of cooperation between the two countries.

Rudraksha, an Indo-Japanese architectural marvel, became operational on July 15, 2021. It has been constructed with Japanese assistance at a cost of Rs 186 crore with its roof resembling a ‘Shivling’. The high-end convention centre was designed by Japanese firm Oriental Consultant Global and was constructed by Fujita Corporation, the Japanese construction company.

The Japanese government provided a Grant in Aid of 3,042 million Japanese yen (approximately Rs 200 crore) for the construction of Rudraksha.

