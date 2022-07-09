STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AAP government's proposed temporary committee 'unconstitutional': Punjab Congress

Punjab Congress chief Warring dubbed the state government's move as "unconstitutional".

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday dubbed the decision of the AAP-led regime in the state to set up a temporary committee to advise the government on matters of public importance as 'unconstitutional'.

He also questioned the decision of the state government to form this committee.

The AAP-led government in Punjab has decided to set up a temporary committee to advise the government on matters of public importance pertaining to public administration.

"The Chief Minister has undertaken a review of the working of government at various levels and is of the view that a body (temporary in nature) is required to tender advice to the government of Punjab on matters of public importance pertaining to public administration," as per a government notification issued by Chief Secretary V K Janjua.

The temporary and ad hoc committee comprising a chairman and members will not be entitled to any compensation, remuneration or perks of any kind or nomenclature in respect of such appointment, it further said.

Speaking to the reporters here on Saturday, Punjab Congress chief Warring dubbed the state government's move as "unconstitutional".

"It is unconstitutional," said Warring.

Warring said besides the Chief Minister, there are 14 Cabinet ministers in the AAP government.

"Then what is the need for this committee," he asked while stating that there were strong apprehensions among people that the Mann-led government would be made subordinate to the proposed committee.

Warring said, "If the CM needs a technical advisor, he can rope in. But I think there is no need for constituting this committee. It (the decision) is taken only to impress the party leaders sitting in Delhi."

Taking a dig at the Mann-led government, Warring said already the decisions taken by the AAP leaders in Delhi were being implemented in Punjab.

Warring also recalled a knowledge-sharing agreement signed between Punjab and Delhi governments in April.

The MoU was signed by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Singh Mann, enabling the two AAP governments to send and receive officials, ministers and other personnel to learn and share their knowledge, experience and skills for public welfare.

Replying to a question on the arrest of Congress leader Ashu Banger, Warring called it a "political vendetta".

He claimed the Moga police lodged a case against Banger without receiving any complaint.

Banger, who had joined the Congress after quitting the AAP before the 2022 state assembly polls, was arrested on the charge of forgery on Friday.

He was accused of running a racket of providing fake experience and employment certificates to people for immigration purposes.

Several Congress leaders even staged a protest outside the Moga police station against the arrest of Banger.

Replying to a question on the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala, Warring said that his family has still not got justice despite more than a month had passed since the singer's killing.

Moosewala was killed by unidentified assailants on May 29 in Mansa.

