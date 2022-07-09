STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amarnath Cloudburst: IAF deploys eight helicopters

"The Cheetal helicopters flew 45 sorties, inducting five NDRF and Army personnel and 3.5 tonnes of relief material while evacuating 45 survivors from the holy cave," an IAF spokesperson said.

Published: 09th July 2022 11:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 11:43 PM   |  A+A-

IAF airlifted over 13 tons of relief load and evacuated 109 injured pilgrims from the site affected by the cloud burst on Saturday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force on Saturday said it deployed eight helicopters as part of the rescue and relief operations following the cloudburst incident near the Amarnath cave shrine.

The death toll in the flash flood triggered by heavy rain near the shrine rose to 16.

The IAF said four Mi-17V5 and four Cheetal helicopters were deployed for rescue and relief efforts at the Amarnath shrine.

"The Cheetal helicopters flew 45 sorties, inducting five NDRF and Army personnel and 3.5 tonnes of relief material while evacuating 45 survivors from the holy cave," an IAF spokesperson said.

The Mi-17V5 helicopters flew 20 sorties, delivered 9.5 tonnes of relief material and evacuated 64 survivors, the official said adding the choppers brought back seven mortal remains from the area.

An-32 transport aircraft and a Dornier plane are also being utilised to airlift hand-held radar equipment from Imphal to Srinagar.

"Air assets continue to be on standby at all major air bases in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh areas," the spokesperson said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IAF Amarnath
India Matters
image used for representational purpose only. . (Photo | PTI)
Hopes of finding survivors in Amarnath flash floods fading
(Representational Photo | PTI)
BA.2.38 has not led to any increase in hospitalisation, disease severity: Insacog bulletin
image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Rain: Telangana declares holidays for educational institutions for 3 days
Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)
Amid Congress split rumours, notification for Goa Assembly Dy Speaker poll withdrawn

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp