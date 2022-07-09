Andaman journalist Zubair Ahmed found dead

By Online Desk

Zubair Ahmed, the Editor of The Sunday Islander, an online news portal from Andaman and Nicobar islands has died.

He was found dead at a school where he was working as a 'manager' on July 8.

His body was found lying on the floor with a rope around his neck, said informed sources.

On Thursday, Zubair reportedly returned home at around 3.30 pm and spent time with his family. Thereafter he went out and did not return.

He was a resident of Wimberlygunj in South Andaman.

It is with great sorrow and grief that I am announcing the sad and shocking news, which has made me tremble. Noted Journalist, activist and a good friend of mine @zubairpbl breathed his last today. I could never imagine that I would be announcing this saddest news. RIP my friend! pic.twitter.com/tXpvLL1F3O — Andaman Chronicle (@AndamanNews) July 7, 2022

He leaves behind his wife and three children, said Denis Giles, Editor of Andaman Chronicle.

Denis said that he is unable to grasp that Zubair Ahmed is dead.

He did have depression. He had been taking medication prescribed by (National Institute of Mental Health and Neuroscience) Nimhans doctors. He had plans to launch a weekly. But that didn't materialise. But Denis feels that there might be some other reasons for his death.

Zubair was active on social media. He liked to do investigative journalism.

The Andaman and Nicobar Media Federation (ANMF) have deeply condoled the "sudden, untimely and sad demise" of Zubair Ahmed.