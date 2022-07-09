STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture: Modi insists on inclusive growth, reform roadmap

He said nine crore free cooking gas connections have been given, 10 crore toilets have been constructed and 45 crore bank accounts have been opened in the last eight years. 

Published: 09th July 2022 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: “India is preparing the roadmap of next 25 years for reforms by convictions,” claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the first ‘Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture’ here on Friday, dwelling upon the India’s inclusive growths in various sectors.

Speaking at the first ‘Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture” on “Growth Through Inclusivity, Inclusivity Through Growth” after the keynote lecture delivered by Singapore minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, PM Modi claimed that India is preparing a roadmap for the coming 25 years by reforms by ‘conviction’ instead of reforms by ‘compulsion’.

“I want to ask this question to all of you. Is real growth possible without inclusion? Can inclusion be thought of without growth?” he said.

Listing out steps taken by his government to promote inclusive growth, he said nine crore free cooking gas connections have been given, 10 crore toilets have been constructed and 45 crore bank accounts have been opened in the last eight years. 

Further, he said that prior to 2014, on average 50 medical colleges used to be set up in 10 years.

However, in the last 7-8 years, 209 new medical colleges have been set up, which is four times more.

He told the gathering that in the last 7-8 years, the number of undergraduate medical seats has increased by 75 per cent and the number of annual total medical seats has almost doubled.

India is not undertaking reforms under compulsion, but carrying “reforms by conviction” to prepare a roadmap for the next 25 years. Reforms are a win-win choice, he added.

