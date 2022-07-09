STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam bans ‘illegal killing or sacrifice of cows, calves, camels’ on Bakrid

The existing act, bans transport of cattle to and fro the state as well as within state and sale or offer of beef or beef products in any area predominantly inhabited by non-beef-eating communities.

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has issued a standard operating procedure to thwart the illegal killing or sacrifice of cows/calves, camels and other animals on the occasion of ‘Bakrid’.

In an order, the state’s Home department directed all deputy commissioners (DCs) and superintendents of police (SPs) to take action against the offenders.

“I am directed to enclose herewith a copy of letter…dated 7th June, 2022 along with its enclosures received from the Secretary, Animal Welfare Board of India, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India regarding stopping of illegal killing/sacrifice of cows/calves, camels and other animals and taking action against the offenders for violation of Transport of Animals Rules on the occasion of Bakrid and request you to look into the matter and take necessary action within your jurisdictional area accordingly,” the order to the DCs and the SPs reads.

The existing Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021 bans the transport of cattle to and fro the state as well as within the state and the sale or offer of beef or beef products in any area predominantly inhabited by non-beef-eating communities.

