Bihar: Lightning continues to cause havoc; 140 deaths so far in 2022

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Bihar government’s efforts to reduce damage due to lightning have not borne the desired results, with at least 140 people losing their lives due to the phenomenon so far this year.

The government has taken measures like installing sensors and sending mobile alerts to notify people in time.

A total of 1,565 people have perished due to lightning strikes since 2016, with 253, 459 and 280 deaths happening during in 2019, 2020 and 2021, respectively.

In 2020, 29 people perished when lightning fell on them in a single day in Jamui, Saran and Gaya districts. This year, 13 people were charred to death similarly in a single day in Bhagalpur district.

A week ago, properties worth lakhs were gutted after lightning struck the busy Hathwa market in Patna. However, there was no loss of life since the shops were closed at the time.

Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh incur over 60 percent of the national toll due to lightning, according to the annual report 2021-22, prepared by Lightning Resilient India Campaign.

Bihar government grants ex gratia of rS 4 lakh to the kin of those who die due to lightning.

