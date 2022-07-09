STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chandigarh: One dead, 20 hurt as 250-year-old peepal tree falls on students

The Chandigarh administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident, asking for the report to be submitted in one week’s time.

Published: 09th July 2022 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  A Class X student was killed, and 19 students and a bus conductor were injured after an old peepal tree fell on them at a school here on Friday.

The Chandigarh administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident, asking for the report to be submitted in one week’s time.

The incident took place at Carmel Convent School in Sector 9 where a tree, said to be around 250 years old, fell during the recess. The injured were rushed to PGIMER, where 16-year-old Heerakshi was declared brought dead.

A statement issued by the school read, “The condition of the bus conductor, Sheela, and a student of Class X-C, Ishita, is serious and they have been referred to PGIMER. The rest of the children are out of danger.’’

The Chandigarh administration has ordered a magisterial probe into the incident.

Also another committee of officials from the Municipal Corporation, forest department, and horticulture wing has been constituted to visit education institutions and inspect the trees in and around the premises to avoid such incidents in the future.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp