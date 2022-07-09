Chandigarh: One dead, 20 hurt as 250-year-old peepal tree falls on students

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A Class X student was killed, and 19 students and a bus conductor were injured after an old peepal tree fell on them at a school here on Friday.

The Chandigarh administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident, asking for the report to be submitted in one week’s time.

The incident took place at Carmel Convent School in Sector 9 where a tree, said to be around 250 years old, fell during the recess. The injured were rushed to PGIMER, where 16-year-old Heerakshi was declared brought dead.

A statement issued by the school read, “The condition of the bus conductor, Sheela, and a student of Class X-C, Ishita, is serious and they have been referred to PGIMER. The rest of the children are out of danger.’’

Also another committee of officials from the Municipal Corporation, forest department, and horticulture wing has been constituted to visit education institutions and inspect the trees in and around the premises to avoid such incidents in the future.