STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Defence export by India in 2021-22 touches record high; US biggest customer: Data

In addition South East Asia, Middle East and Africa were the other major regions which imported from India.

Published: 09th July 2022 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

The HAL Tejas during the Aero India 2021 rehearsal at the Yelahanka Air Force station in Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS

LCA Tejas fighter jet. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Reflecting a gradual shift in the Indian Defence equipment and systems manufacturing India has been able to gross the highest sale, with the United States being the biggest importer of Indian Defence goods, according to the Ministry of Defence.

Sanjay Jaju, Additional Secretary in the Defence Ministry on Friday told that the country’s defence exports for 2021-22 were Rs 13,000 crore, the highest portion of ale going to the US.

In addition South East Asia, Middle East and Africa were the other major regions which imported from India.

"In 2021-22, we have recorded Rs 13,000 crore of exports which is the highest ever exports number that we have recorded in defence," Sanjay Jaju, Additional Secretary in the Department of Defence Production (DDP), told a press briefing.

“The private sector accounted for 70% of the exports while public sector firms accounted for the rest,” Mr Jaju said.

Earlier the private sector used to account for 90% and now the share of DPSUs has gone up, he added.

The exports in 2021-22 were almost eight times of what they were about five years back, he added.

India's defence exports were worth Rs 8,434 crore in 2020-21, Rs 9,115 crore in 2019-20 and Rs 2,059 crore in 2015-16.

"There has been good progress. Of course, two years of COVID-19 was a bit of a setback. But this year, we have been able to record this number (of Rs 13,000 crore)," he noted.

At an event titled "Artificial Intelligence in Defence" on Monday, the defence ministry will reward a private sector organisation and another from the public sector that performed the best in defence exports, he said.

Generally, he said, private sector companies dominate the defence exports market with a share of almost 90 per cent.

Last year, Indian public sector companies also did well contributing 30 per cent to the country's defence exports, he added.

(With PTI Inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ministry of Defence India Defence Export
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp