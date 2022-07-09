STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat Congress appoints seven working presidents ahead of state polls

The new working presidents include Jignesh Mevani, who represents the Scheduled Castes, and Chotila MLA Rutvik Makwana and MLA Ambarish Der, both representing the OBC community.

Published: 09th July 2022 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flags

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  After a meeting with the Congress brass in New Delhi on Monday, the Gujarat unit of the party has started making new appointments for various posts.

A day after the Congress announced 37 in-charges for Gujarat’s 26 Lok Sabha seats, the party on Thursday appointed seven new working presidents, in an attempt to shift the caste equation towards itself before the Assembly elections.

The new working presidents include Jignesh Mevani, who represents the Scheduled Castes, and Chotila MLA Rutvik Makwana and MLA Ambarish Der, both representing the OBC community.

Kadir Pirzada, considered a close aid of late Congress leader Ahmed Patel, is from the Muslim community while Indravijay Sinh Gohil is a Rajput who represents the upper caste.

The list also includes Hardik Patel’s close friend, Lalit Kagathara, who belongs to the Patidar community, while Himmat Singh is from the Hindi-speaking belt.

Earlier, Gujarat Congress had only one working president and the post was lying vacant since Hardik Patel resigned and joined the BJP over a month ago.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jignesh Mevani Rutvik Makwana Ambarish Der Kadir Pirzada Indravijay Sinh Gohil Congress Gujarat Elections Gujarat Elections 2022 Gujarat Polls Gujarat Polls 2022
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp