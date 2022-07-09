STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat man held from Maharashtra for 'objectionable' social media post on Hindu goddess

The accused, Bharat Rupani, was nabbed from Talmod in Maharashtra after an FIR was registered against him for posting on Facebook an objectionable picture of goddess Ashapura, a local deity.

Published: 09th July 2022 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

(Express Illustrations)

By PTI

BHUJ: A 23-year-old man from Kutch district of Gujarat was arrested in Maharashtra for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments through his "objectionable" social media post on a Hindu goddess, police said here on Saturday.

The accused, Bharat Rupani, was nabbed by the Kutch (West) Local Crime Branch (LCB) officials from Talmod in Maharashtra after an FIR was registered against him at Bhuj A-division police station for posting on Facebook an objectionable picture of goddess Ashapura, a local deity.

The complainant in the case said the post hurt his religious sentiments, an official release said.

Rupani was booked under sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups) and 295 (A) (deliberate and malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code, the LCB said.

"LCB Kutch (West) formed a team to investigate the case. Through technical surveillance and human intelligence, it was found that the accused, hailing from Lakhpat taluka of Kutch district, was staying at Talmod border in neighbouring Maharashtra," it added.

The accused was picked up and handed over to the Bhuj A-division police station, which arrested him on Friday.

Further investigation was underway in this connection, the statement said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharat Rupani Social Media Post on Hindu Goddess goddess Ashapura
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp