STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Hyderabad resident arrested for `threatening' BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur

Sheikh Nazir was brought to Bhopal for questioning and as he admitted to the crime, he was arrested, said Assistant Commissioner of Police Akshay Kumar Choudhary of the MP Cyber Cell.

Published: 09th July 2022 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Pragya Thakur

BJP MP Pragya Thakur (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh police has arrested a man for allegedly threatening BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur last month, an official said here on Friday.

Sleuths of the state crime branch arrested Hyderabad resident Sheikh Nazir from the Delhi airport on Thursday, he said.

Sheikh was brought to Bhopal for questioning and as he admitted to the crime, he was arrested, said Assistant Commissioner of Police Akshay Kumar Choudhary of the MP Cyber Cell.

Shekih had studied up to Class 10 and worked as a plumber, he said.

A man had called Thakur, the MP from Bhopal, from an international number last month and threatened to kill her for allegedly making statements against the Muslim community.

He also claimed to be associated with Iqbal Kaskar, the brother of absconding gangster Dawood Ibrahim, police had said.

A case of criminal intimidation was registered by police in Bhopal on her complaint.

A police team visited Hyderabad to trace the unidentified caller on the basis of the location of the mobile number and also issued a look-out notice, the MP Cyber Cell said in a release.

Sheikh was subsequently detained by immigration officials at the Delhi airport.

Further probe is on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sheikh Nazir Pragya Singh Thakur BJP
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp