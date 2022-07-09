STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jaishankar raises Ukraine, Afghanistan at G20 meet

He specifically mentioned about his interactions with his US and Russian counterparts, Antony Blinken and Sergei Lavrov. 

Published: 09th July 2022 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

EAM S Jaishankar with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Bali | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar discussed Indo-Pacific, the Ukraine conflict, situation in Afghanistan and India hosting the next year’s G20 summit while talking to foreign ministers of different states on the sidelines of G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Bali on Friday.

“Continued the conversation with @SecBlinken on global and regional issues, this time at Bali #G20FMM. Our relationship today allows us to approach a range of challenges with greater understanding and openness,” Jaishankar tweeted. 

In his opening remarks, Blinken said challenges of food and energy security have been “dramatically exacerbated by Russia’s aggression against Ukraine” even as he described India as a “great partner” of the US.

