J&K: Militant, Army jawan killed in infiltration bid at LoC

Published: 09th July 2022 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Arms and ammunition recovered from militants. (Photo | EPS)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An intruding terrorist and a soldier were killed after the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kahmir’s Kupwara district on Friday.

Sources told this newspaper, “An Infiltration bid has been foiled on LoC in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district in North Kashmir. One militant has been killed and one Army jawan also been injured.” 

The jawan later succumbed to his injuries, according to sources. 

As per the sources, “there were three militants who were trying to infiltrate” and in the ensuing gunfight, a soldier of the local Army Unit got seriously injured and later died.

In recent days, there has been the input of an increased number of infiltration attempts, and the security forces, Indian Army, Central Armed Police forces, and the Jammu and Kashmir Police have raised their anti-infiltration and counter-terror operations.

The forces in Jammu and Kashmir operate in a grid system for quick reaction and to cover maximum ground.

Amidst the information of the infiltration bid, sources in the Army view this and a few previous attempts as part of a plan to push more terrorists into Kashmir as the snow has melted due to the summer season.

