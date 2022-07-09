STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra CM doffs VIP culture, drops convoy protocol

The logic behind the move, according to the CM office, is that the traffic on the route gets blocked when the CM’s convoy passes through.

Published: 09th July 2022

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)

Rebel Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  In a major initial decision as Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde has decided to doff the VIP culture in the state.

He has asked the Mumbai Police not to provide his convoy special security protocol.

“Though the decision to halt the traffic during the passing of CM’s entourage is taken by the police, it often leads to unnecessary chaos on the roads. If the ambulance gets stuck in the trap, the patient’s life may be in danger. Thus, CM Eknath Shinde has instructed the police not to extend special protocol to his convoy,” a CMO official said.

According to officials, Shinde discussed the “change in protocol rule” with the Director-General of Police Rajneesh Seth and Commissioner of Police VivekPhansalkar. 

“This is a government of the common man and the common man has priority over the VIPs,” explained Shinde when asked about the new rule.

