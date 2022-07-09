STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra local bodies polls should not be held without OBC reservation, says NCP leader

Elections to 92 Nagar Parishads and four Nagar Panchayats in Maharashtra will be held on August 18, the State Election Commission (SEC) announced on Friday.

Published: 09th July 2022 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde

Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: NCP leader Dhananjay Munde has demanded that elections to the local municipal bodies in Maharashtra, scheduled next month, should not be held without providing reservation to the OBCs, and claimed that the state Backward Classes Commission's report on quota for the community is ready.

Elections to 92 Nagar Parishads and four Nagar Panchayats in Maharashtra will be held on August 18, the State Election Commission (SEC) announced on Friday.

Elections will be held for local urban bodies in Pune, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Nashik, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Osmanabad, Latur, Amravati and Buldhana districts.

In a tweet posted on Friday night, Munde, former minister for social justice, said, "The Backward Classes Commission set up by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on OBC quota has prepared its report.

It is our firm stand that without announcing the OBC reservation, elections to the civic bodies should not be held in the state.

" Next month's elections to the municipal bodies are likely to be held without Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation while a related case is pending before the Supreme Court, sources in the SEC have said.

The BJP had earlier opposed the holding of local body elections until the OBC quota, set aside by the Supreme Court in March last year, was restored.

But the party is now in power in the state along with the Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, whose rebellion against the Sena leadership triggered the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government last month.

Earlier, state Congress chief Nana Patole also alleged that former chief minister Fadnavis and the Union government-led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi were responsible for OBCs losing political quota in local body elections.

"There should be no elections until the reservation is restored," he demanded.

The SC had refused to restore OBC reservation for want of empirical data.

A three-judge bench of the apex court had earlier said the reservation in favour of the OBCs in the local bodies in Maharashtra cannot exceed 50 per cent of the total seats reserved for the SCs, STs, and OBCs taken together.

It had referred to the three conditions noted in the constitution bench verdict of 2010.

The conditions included specifying the proportion of reservation required to be provisioned local body-wise in light of the recommendations of the commission so as not to fall foul of overbreadth and in any case, such reservation shall not exceed an aggregate of 50 per cent of the total seats reserved in favour of the SCs, STs, and OBCs taken together.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhananjay Munde NCP OBC Quota
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp