STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Manipur: Two killed, five injured as passenger vehicle flung into deep gorge in another landslip

The vehicle was en route to Churachandpur from Pherzawl carrying 12 passengers, including two kids.

Published: 09th July 2022 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  A passenger vehicle was hit by yet another rain-induced landslide in Manipur on Friday morning that left two persons dead and five others injured. 

The debris of the landslide flung the jeep taxi deep into a gorge by the side of National Highway 102 at Santing in Churachandpur district, the police said.  

The vehicle was en route to Churachandpur from Pherzawl carrying 12 passengers, including two kids.

They stopped on the way as they found the road was blocked by debris and tree branches, police said.

They just cleared the debris and the driver was about to start the vehicle when a massive landslide hit the area.

The vehicle was swept away into a deep gorge.

While one person died on the spot, the other died at the district hospital.

Five people were also injured and undergoing treatment, police said.

The passengers were rescued by the locals. Later, a team of officials and police rushed and took the injured to a hospital.

Meanwhile, the search for the missing persons continued at the Tupul railway construction site in Noney district where a landslide had occurred in the wee hours of June 30.

So far, the bodies of 49 persons have been recovered while 18 were rescued. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Highway 102 Manipur Rains Manipur Landslide
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp