Manipur: Two killed, five injured as passenger vehicle flung into deep gorge in another landslip

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A passenger vehicle was hit by yet another rain-induced landslide in Manipur on Friday morning that left two persons dead and five others injured.

The debris of the landslide flung the jeep taxi deep into a gorge by the side of National Highway 102 at Santing in Churachandpur district, the police said.

The vehicle was en route to Churachandpur from Pherzawl carrying 12 passengers, including two kids.

They stopped on the way as they found the road was blocked by debris and tree branches, police said.

They just cleared the debris and the driver was about to start the vehicle when a massive landslide hit the area.

The vehicle was swept away into a deep gorge.

While one person died on the spot, the other died at the district hospital.

Five people were also injured and undergoing treatment, police said.

The passengers were rescued by the locals. Later, a team of officials and police rushed and took the injured to a hospital.

Meanwhile, the search for the missing persons continued at the Tupul railway construction site in Noney district where a landslide had occurred in the wee hours of June 30.

So far, the bodies of 49 persons have been recovered while 18 were rescued.

(With PTI Inputs)