MP government orders probe after institute imposes fine on students for reciting Hanuman Chalisa in hostel

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government has ordered an inquiry into a Sehore-based private educational institute's alleged move of imposing fine on some of its students for reciting Hanuman Chalisa in their hostel, a minister has said.

The incident had occurred in the campus of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) in Sehore district, located some 70 kms from the state capital, earlier this week.

Some students had recited Hanuman Chalisa to draw the management attention's over poor amenities at the hostel, sources said.

Talking to reporters on Friday, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, "No fine will be charged from the private institute's students for recitation of Hanuman Chalisa. Sehore collector has been ordered to conduct a detailed inquiry into the entire matter."

If not in Hindustan, where else will the students recite Hanuman Chalisa, he asked.

"I have sent a message to the institute that no fine should be imposed on the students for reciting Hanuman Chalisa. The students can be advised, but no such action can be taken," he said.

The sources said that some students of the BTech course in the institute had recited Hanuman Chalisa as a mark of protest against the poor amenities in the hostel.

But following a complaint, fine was imposed on seven students, they said.

Minister Mishra said the institute took the action after parents of some students and security guards raised objections over the noise caused by the recitation.

Despite attempts, VIT's management could not be contacted for its stand on the issue.

Meanwhile, BJP legislator Rameshwar Sharma also opposed the imposition of fine on the students.

"If the fine imposed on the students is not withdrawn, then 7,000 people will recite Hanuman Chalisa at the college," he warned.