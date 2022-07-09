STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Murder case: Allahabad HC denies bail to former MP Rizwan Zaheer

The Lucknow Bench of the court observed that Rizwan has a criminal history and whenever he came out from the jail, he indulged in a serious offence.

Published: 09th July 2022 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

allahabad high court

Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court has rejected the bail plea of former MP Rizwan Zaheer in a murder case.

The Lucknow Bench of the court observed that Rizwan has a criminal history and whenever he came out from the jail, he indulged in a serious offence.

He was charged with having got Firoj Ahmad, alias Pappu, Balrampur district killed.

According to prosecution, Firoj wanted an assembly ticket from the Samajwadi Party from Tulsipur constituency whereas Rizwan wanted a ticket for his daughter.

It was alleged that due to political enmity, Rizwan conspired to get Firoj killed.

In January, Pappu, a former nagar panchayat president of Tulsipur in Balrampur district, was murdered, the case in which six people, including Rizwan Zaheer, his daughter and son-in-law were arrested.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rizwan Zaheer Allahabad High Court
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp