Nine killed in Uttarakhand, 13 dead near Amarnath shrine as nature strikes hard across India

DEHRADUN: Nine people died after their car was washed away by a gushing river stream in Ramnagar of Nainital district on Friday morning.

Torrential rains and induced landslides have disrupted daily life in Uttarakhand, claiming lives and blocking roads. As many as 11 national highways and 195 motor roads have been blocked by landslides across the hill state.

The state meteorological department has once again warned of heavy rains in the next 24 hours in Uttarakhand.The accident in Ramnagar occurred around 5:45 am when the car, carrying mostly tourists, was swept off a bridge by an overflowing Dhela river following heavy rains.

The occupants were returning to Punjab, SSP Pankaj Bhatt said. The bodies have been recovered. Six of those killed were women and three men, the police said. One person, 22-year-old Nazia, a resident of Corbett Colony, was rescued alive and sent to a hospital, the SSP said.

The bridge from where the car was swept down the river is low and accident-prone. Eyewitnesses said the driver of the vehicle attempted to cross the bridge at a high speed, ignoring warnings from onlookers.

Rescuers had to struggle for hours to retrieve the bodies, the police said.

Meanwhile, government officials are also concerned over the water level in Tehri Lake, which has risen to 757.35 m. Yellow alert has been issued by the met department to warn the public and tourists to stay alert.

This development comes on a day when a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir swept away scores of people, killing at least 13 and swamping tents and community kitchens with mud and rocks hurtling down a hillside, police and NDRF officials said.

An official of the union territory administration said the Amarnath yatra, which began on June 30, has been suspended following the tragedy and a decision on its resumption will be taken after rescue operations get over.

An official on the ground said about 30-35 people are missing while five have been rescued.

NDRF Director General Atul Karwal told PTI that a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was already based in the affected area and two more from nearby locations of Barari Marg and Panchtarni have reached there.

"We have three teams comprising about 75 rescuers in action right now," Karwal said.

The cloudburst that occurred around 5.30 pm dumped copious rain and thick streams of sludge rolled down the mountain slopes into the valley.

According to the automatic weather station at the holy cave, the area received 31 mm rainfall from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

The gushing waters hit the base camp outside the shrine, damaging 25 tents and three community kitchens where the pilgrims are served food, according to officials.

Videos showed water running through the tents and people scampering to safety carrying gas stoves and blankets.

A group of rescuers was seen digging the earth with bare hands as they gingerly looked for survivors under the rock-and-mud debris.

Karwal said 13 people have been killed and personnel from various paramilitary forces and the NDRF present in the area are working to ensure that relief and rescue operations are conducted for as long as required.

ITBP spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey said security forces are working tirelessly to ensure each and every missing person is accounted for.

President Ram Nath Kovind said he was distressed to know about the loss of lives in the cloudburst.

"My condolences to the bereaved families. Relief and rescue measures are in full swing to provide succour to those stranded. I pray and hope that the yatra be soon resumed," Kovind tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the incident.

"Anguished by the cloud burst near Shree Amarnath cave. Condolences to the bereaved families. Spoke to @manojsinha_ Ji and took stock of the situation. Rescue and relief operations are underway. All possible assistance is being provided to the affected," he said in a tweet.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed the central forces and Jammu and Kashmir administration to ensure swift rescue and relief.

Shah said in a Tweet in Hindi that he has spoken to J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to take stock of the situation.

"NDRF, CRPF, BSF and local administration are engaged in the rescue work. Saving people's lives is our priority. I wish all the devotees well," the minister said.

Sinha said he is closely monitoring the situation and instructed all concerned to provide necessary assistance to the pilgrims.

"Deeply pained by unfortunate incident of cloudburst at Shri Amarnathji holy cave, in which precious lives have been lost. I send my heartfelt condolences to bereaved families. Rescue operation by NDRF, SDRF, BSF, Army, JKP & Shrine board admin is in progress," he tweeted.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has set up four helpline numbers where people can get information about the incident.

The 43-day Amarnath yatra began after a gap of three years on June 30.

In 2019, the yatra was cancelled midway ahead of the Centre abrogating Article 370 provisions of the Constitution.

The pilgrimage did not take place in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.

(With PTI Inputs)

Monsoon mayhem

49 people died in a landslide that hit a railway construction site in Manipur’s Noney district in the night of June 29

186 people have died in floods that have ravaged Assam in the past one month; these include 18 deaths caused in landslides

On June 6, a bus fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand, leaving 26 dead.

On July 6, flash floods in Chojh and Bhunter towns of Himachal Pradesh resulted in three fatalities; as of July first week, rain-related mishaps have caused 179 deaths in the hill state.

Emergency helpline numbers:

NDRF - 011-23438252, 011-23438253

Kashmir Divisional Helpline- 0194-2496240

Shrine Board Helpline- 0194-2313149