STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Petrol vehicles will vanish from the country after five years: Union minister Nitin Gadkari

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways made a strong pitch for the use of green hydrogen, ethanol and other green fuels.

Published: 09th July 2022 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari. ( File Photo)

Union Minister for Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari. ( File Photo)

By PTI

NAGPUR: Union minister Nitin Gadkari has expressed confidence that green fuel will end the need for the use of petrol in vehicles in the country after five years.

He made the statement in Maharashtra's Akola on Thursday, where he was conferred an honorary degree of Doctor of Science by Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidyapeeth.

During his speech, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways made a strong pitch for the use of green hydrogen, ethanol and other green fuels.

"With full faith, I want to say that petrol will vanish from the country after five years. Your cars and scooters will either be on green hydrogen, ethanol flex-fuel, CNG or LNG," he said.

Gadkari also made an appeal to agriculture researchers and experts to work on increasing agricultural growth from 12 per cent to 20 per cent in the next five years.

The farmers in Maharashtra are very talented, he said while emphasising the need to guide and train them with new research and technology.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitin Gadkari Green fuels CNG LPG
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp