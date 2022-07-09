Railways mulling cost change after RTI activist’s recent tweet on teacup causes social media storm

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Your cuppa on Rajdhani and Shatabdi Express may cost less in near future, thanks to a storm in the teacup created by an RTI activist’s recent tweet.

A week after the uproar on social media, the Ministry of Railway is learnt to be contemplating to either remove or reduce the service charge on tea and coffee served in premier trains.

A week ago, activist Balgovind Verma shared on Twitter that he was charged Rs 70 for a cup of tea that cost Rs 20, as a service charge of Rs 50 was levied. The tweet went viral, with netizens ridiculing the catering arrangements in the railway.

If passengers opt for a catering service while booking the tickets, they get tea/coffee. But those who don’t opt for catering have to pay Rs 70 for a cup of tea as the IRCTC adds a service charge of Rs 50, said a railway official.

“We are seriously thinking about removing or reducing the service charge on board in a select category of premier trains,” he added.

As per a 2018 circular by Indian Railways, if a passenger did not book any means while making reservations in Rajdhani, Shatabdi or Duronto trains, they would have to pay a service charge of Rs 50.