Udaipur murder: Facebook removes video glorifying the crime; suspected Pakistani numbers recovered from PFI member

Looking at a possible threat to communal harmony in Udaipur, the police wrote a letter to Facebook seeking its removal and the video was immediately taken down.

Published: 09th July 2022 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel patrol as security has been beefed up in Ajmer, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, a day after murder of a tailor in Udaipur. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

UDAIPUR: Social media giant Facebook has taken down a video glorifying the Udaipur murder on the local police's request, an officer said.

The video surfaced on a Facebook page recently and several people supported it.

Looking at a possible threat to communal harmony in Udaipur, the police wrote a letter to Facebook seeking its removal and the video was immediately taken down, Udaipur Superintendent of Police Vikas Sharma said.

He said efforts are being made to identify the person who uploaded the video and action will be taken against him or her.

Forty-six-year-old Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was hacked to death at his tailoring shop in Udaipur on June 28 over a post that he had shared on social media in support of now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, whose controversial remark against Prophet Mohammad drew widespread condemnation.

Lal's killing had sparked massive outrage across the country.

Meanwhile, some suspected Pakistani phone numbers were recovered from the mobile phone of a Popular Front of India (PFI) member who was arrested in Bhilwara district recently, police said on Friday.

Accused Abdul Salam is currently under judicial custody, police sources said.

He was arrested under Section 151 of CrPC (arrest to prevent commissioning of a cognizable offences) on Wednesday after he got into a heated argument with police officers when they were patrolling in Sanganer area, Circle Officer Ramchandra Choudhary said.

When his phone was examined, some Pakistani numbers were recovered, he said.

The local police have alerted the intelligence branch, another official said, adding the matter is being probed further.

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday met Kanhaiya Lal's family and demanded the death penalty for the culprits.

He also called for a speedy trial in the case.

Lal was hacked to death by two men, Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, with a cleaver at his shop in the Dhan Mandi area here on June 28 to avenge an "insult to Islam".

Pilot met Lal's family here and consoled them.

Later, talking to reporters, the Congress leader said everyone wants that the accused should be given strict punishment and it should not be less than the death penalty.

There should be a speedy trial in the case.

Responding to a question on the failure of the intelligence system, Pilot said the entire matter is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and action will be taken according to the outcome of the probe.

Pilot said proper security arrangements have been made for Lal's family and they will be provided all possible help.

Five people, including Akhtari and Mohammad, have been arrested in connection with Lal's murder.

They are in the custody of the NIA.

