STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh: Murmu seeks support for July 18 presidential polls

Addressing legislators of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance at the CM's residence here, she said, "I call upon every MP and MLA of the state for positive cooperation."

Published: 09th July 2022 12:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 12:57 AM   |  A+A-

Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: NDA's candidate Droupadi Murmu on Friday sought the support of BJP legislators and its alliance partners for the July 18 presidential elections citing her humble background and the work for weaker sections.

"A woman born in a tribal society has come to you to seek your support. Despite odds, I got higher education on the strength of my strong will power. I have worked lifelong for the deprived sections and tribal society. I am sure that I will get the support of all of you," she said, according to a BJP release.

Addressing legislators of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the CM's residence here, she said, "I call upon every MP and MLA of the state for positive cooperation."

Welcoming her, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said they are grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for nominating Murmu for the highest constitutional post of the country.

This decision has not only been accepted by the NDA constituents with a positive spirit but also seems to be breaking boundaries between parties, he said.

Appreciating Murmu, he said the commitment with which she has discharged her duties as an MLA and a minister in the past has been appreciated everywhere.

She never deviated from her values and her dedication for the uplift of the tribal society has been exemplary, the CM said.

Murmu has been pitted against Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the elections.

Murmu, who arrived in Lucknow to ramp up support for herself for the July 18 elections, was earlier accorded a warm welcome at Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport in Amausi here by senior BJP leaders.

The meeting was attended by NDA allies Apna Dal (S) and the Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal, sources said.

The Opposition Samajwadi Party's ally Om Prakash Rajbhar and Shivpal Singh Yadav attended a dinner hosted by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the honour of Murmu, a development showing chink in the opposition camp that is backing Yashwant Sinha for the post.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Droupadi Murmu BJP Presidential polls NDA
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp