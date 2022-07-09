WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

By ANI

CHHATISGARH: Heavy rainfall ruining our outing plans is something we all dread. However, a certain group of people attending a marriage procession has shown that even under a tremendous downpour, the show must go on!

Imagine witnessing a queue of people under a tarpaulin cover, enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy rain. Although it might sound impossible, a recent viral video of such a procession or 'baraat', as Indians popularly call it has amused netizens and how!

Taking to Twitter, IPS Officer Dipanshu Kabra wrote, "I have not seen a procession as 'epic' as this one till date."

इससे Epic बारात मैंने आज तक नहीं देखी.



VC - SM pic.twitter.com/4JhqeAkIjD — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) July 6, 2022

The one-minute video showed a group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin while continuing to enjoy the marriage procession, seemingly unbothered by the heavy rainfall.

Some people were also spotted dancing in the rain.

As soon as the video surfaced on the Internet, it was not long before netizens swamped Twitter with hilarious reactions.

"I am quite impressed by their determination & resolve --- Baraat toh ho kar rahegi! ('The baraat will happen at any cost'). And that tirpaal idea - Where there is a will, there's a way!", wrote one Twitter user.

"Special Occasion of Baraat: Rain Dance," tweeted another user.

"This is what I love about my country, People never forget to enjoy their day even whatever the situation is," commented a third Twitterati.

Till now, the video has amassed over 300k views and received more than 14k likes. What do you think about this out-of-the-box marriage procession?