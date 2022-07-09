STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Why should we back Murmu in presidential poll?' Trinamool MP on BJP letter seeking support

Murmu, who had been touring states for electioneering, is scheduled to visit Kolkata to meet BJP MPs and MLAs from West Bengal.

Published: 09th July 2022 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. (Photo | PTI)

NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Veteran TMC MP Saugata Roy on Friday said that he and other parliamentarians of his party have received a letter from the Bengal BJP leadership, seeking their support for NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu.

Roy, in the same breath, also said that lawmakers of his party would vote for joint non-BJP candidate Yashwant Sinha.

Murmu, who had been touring states for electioneering, is scheduled to visit Kolkata to meet BJP MPs and MLAs from West Bengal.

"We have received a letter signed by BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar and Leader of the opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari, urging us (TMC MPs) to support NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu for presidential polls. They have claimed that Murmu's victory is certain, and we all should vote for her to strengthen democratic and constitutional norms," Roy said.

The veteran TMC MP, however, ruled out any possibility of backing Murmu.

"Why should we support the NDA candidate when the opposition parties together have fielded Yashwant Sinha? We will vote for Sinha," he said.

Last month, Majumdar and Adhikari had written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, urging her to support Murmu in the July 18 presidential poll.

The Bengal BJP had in June announced that it would write to all the TMC MPs and MLAs, seeking their support for the NDA nominee.

Last week, Banerjee had said that Murmu, a tribal BJP leader from Odisha, could have been a consensus candidate had the saffron party discussed with the opposition parties before fielding her.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saugata Roy Droupadi Murmu Yashwant Sinha Trinamool BJP Presidential Elections Presidential Elections 2022 Presidential Polls Presidential Polls 2022
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp