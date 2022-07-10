STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Abe was assassinated by short-service ex-serviceman': Trinamool invokes former Japanese PM's killing to jutify stance against Agnipath

The party claimed that the killing underlined the possible pitfalls of the controversial defence recruitment programme.

Published: 10th July 2022 10:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2022 10:32 PM   |  A+A-

Protest against the Central government’s Agnipath Scheme turns violent as protestors set train bogies on fire at Secunderabad Railway Station. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress has cautioned the Central government against the Agnipath scheme, pointing to the fact that Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated by a short-service ex-serviceman.

The party claimed that the killing underlined the possible pitfalls of the controversial defence recruitment programme.

The state BJP, however, rejected the apprehension saying no Indian ex-servicemen had ever been involved in any such incident.

"The death of Abe at the hands of an ex-serviceman has only validated the fears of the people over the Agnipath scheme," the TMC's mouthpiece ‘Jago Bangla' (Wake up, Bengal) said in an article on Saturday.

The attacker lost his job in the Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force after three years of service and he was not getting any pension, it claimed.

Agniveers too would not get any pension after their four-year service period is over, the article pointed out.

"The BJP is playing with fire in the name of Agnipath scheme".

"We have seen what has happened in Japan. An ex-serviceman killed the former Prime Minister," TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said on Sunday.

The BJP said that such apprehensions are baseless.

"We have never heard of any such incident in which an ex-serviceman of our country is involved. The TMC is just trying to politicise the matter," state BJP spokesperson Samik Samik Bhattacharya said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shinzo Abe Trinamool Agnipath
India Matters
image used for representational purpose only. . (Photo | PTI)
Hopes of finding survivors in Amarnath flash floods fading
(Representational Photo | PTI)
BA.2.38 has not led to any increase in hospitalisation, disease severity: Insacog bulletin
image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Rain: Telangana declares holidays for educational institutions for 3 days
Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)
Amid Congress split rumours, notification for Goa Assembly Dy Speaker poll withdrawn

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp