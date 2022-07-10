Do new conservation rules dilute Forest Rights Act? Congress, BJP hit out at each other

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Sunday said the new forest conservation rules "do not dilute or infringe on" the provisions of the Forest Rights Act, 2006, assuaging concerns that the new rules allow cutting of forests without the consent of forest-dwellers.

The minister posted a note on his official Twitter handle, rebutting the Congress's allegation that the Narendra Modi government is abdicating its responsibility towards protecting tribal rights and diluting the rules for the "ease of snatching forest land".

The environment ministry notified the Forest (Conservation) Rules, 2022 under the Forest (Conservation) Act on June 28 to replace the earlier rules, notified in 2003.

The Forest (Conservation) Act (FCA), 1980 was enacted to help conserve the country's forests.

It strictly restricts and regulates the de-reservation of forests or use of forest land for non-forest purposes without the prior approval of the Centre.

The Forest Rights Act (FRA) recognises the rights of the forest-dwelling tribal communities and other traditional forest-dwellers who depend on the forest for their livelihood and habitation.

Yadav said the new rules have been promulgated to streamline the approval process, introduce the concept of collective decision making and address the dynamic changes in the ecological values of trees and forests.

The new rules will allow parallel processing of the proposals and eliminate the redundant processes, he said.

"The Forest (Conservation) Rules, 2022 have been promulgated solely to implement the provisions of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980. No rule or provisions of any Act are being diluted. The process has been streamlined for reducing the timelines for arrival at the final decision," read the note posted by Yadav on Twitter.

"Processes and provisions envisaged in the Forest (Conservation) Rules, 2022 are not inconsistent with the other statutory laws including FRA compliance of which can also be ensured simultaneously by their respective nodal implementing agencies to reduce the time lag and cost involved," it said.

While Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the new rules allow forest rights to be settled after the final approval for forest clearances has been granted by the Centre, the minister said the states and Union territories can ensure compliance of the FRA "at any stage as the provisions of the FC Rules, 2022 do not bar the authorities to do so but in any case, it should be before handing over forest land to the user agency".

"Approval of the central government under the FCA is merely a prior approval which does not directly lead to non-forestry use or breaking of forest land.

It is actually the state government diversion order issued subsequently which authorises the use of forest land for intended purposes and hand over the land to the user agency," the note read.

The minister said the process envisaged in the FCA and the new rules is "more likely a parallel process", which is "not de-linked from the compliance of the FRA and does not inhibit the commencement of processes envisaged in other statutory laws including the FRA".

"Approvals granted by the central government under the FCA invariably stipulate compliance of the FRA before handing over the forest land to the user agency.

Approval to be considered under the new regime of Forest (Conservation) Rules, 2022 will also stipulate mandatory compliance of provisions of the FRA before state government/UT administration issues final diversion order for handing over the land to the user agency," he clarified.

